Nwakali Goal Not Enough For Maastricht, Oliseh’s Sittard Win In Style

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian midfielder Kelechi Nwakali was on target but it was not enough as his club MVV Maastricht lost 2-1 away to FC Den Bosch in the second-tier Netherlands Jupiler league on Friday night, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Nwakali, who is on loan from Arsenal, put Maastricht ahead in the 63rd minute.

But goals from Jeremy Fernandes and Luuk Brouwers in the 71st and 86th minutes respectively secured the comeback win.

Chile 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner Nwakali has now scored two goals in 26 league appearances for Maastricht.

Despite the defeat, Maastricht are still in the promotion play-offs zone in the sixth position with 56 points in the league table.

In another Jupiler league clash on Friday, former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh led Fortuna Sittard to a convincing 4-1 home win against Helmond Sport.

Djibril Dianessy (ninth minute), Finn Stokkers (25th minute), Christopher Braun (47th minute) and Emrah Bassan (87th minute) all scored for Fortuna Sittard.

Giovanni Hiwat got Helmond’s goal in the 85th minute.

The win takes Fortuna to 15th in the league table on 38 points and 11 points away from the play-offs spot. Fortuna was battling against relegation when Oliseh was appointed mid-season.

Nigerian forward Junior Torunarigha was an unused substitute for Fortuna.