Nwakeame: Hapoel Be’er Sheva Can Win Israeli League, Europa

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakeame is desperate to build on his club Hapoel Be'er Sheva'e achievements this season after helping them clinch the Toto Cup on Wednesday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Nwakeame played all 90 minutes as Hapoel Be'er Sheva defeated Hapoel Ironi Kriyat Shmona 4-1 in the final.

Nwakeame who is currently the joint-top scorer in the Israeli top flight division with eight goals in 14 games is confident the Israeli champions can win the treble this season, including the UEFA Europa League.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva are through to the round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League and currently lead the Israeli league with Maccabi Tel Aviv in second place, seven points adrift.

‘’It’s a good start for us this season and I believe we can achieve more by not resting on our oars,’’ Nwakaeme told Completesportsnigeria.com.

‘’The league title, the State Cup and the Europa League are other competitions we can still win if we stay focused.’’

