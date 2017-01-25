Obaroakpo Diappointed, Out Of Abia Warriors, Enyimba Clash

By Adeboye Amosu:

Abia Warriors captain Austin Obaroakpo has been ruled out of Wednesday's Nigeria Professional Football League match-day four fixture against local rivals Enyimba due to injury, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The centre-back missed Abia Warriors' 1-0 defeat against Remo Stars at the weekend as a result of injury.

He has failed to recover from the injury and will miss a second consecutive game for the Okey Emordi-led outfit.

"I won't be part of the game against Enyimba," the former home-based Super Eagles defender told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"I was hoping to be fit enough to play the game but the doctors have decided against that.

"As a player you always want to play in big games like this but it's disappointing that I won't have that chance."

