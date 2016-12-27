Obi Resumes Training With Torino After Injury Layoff

By Johnny Edward:

Torino midfielder, Joel Obi resumed training Tuesday morning after fully recovering from the abductor muscle injury that ruled him out of action for three weeks, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Obi who has made 12 Serie A appearances (three starts and nine substitute appearances) this season for eight placed Torino, sustained the injury in the club's 4-0 win over Pisa in the Coppa Italia on the 2nd of December. He was replaced after 15 minutes of the match.

But the 25 year old midfielder joined his teammates in training under the guidance of Sinisa Mihajlovic at the Sisport and could be in line for a return in a competitive match when Torino play away to Sassuolo on the 8th of January.

In Obi's absence, Torino managed only one win in their last four games. They lost to Sampdoria, Juventus and Napoli with their only win in December coming at home against Genoa last week.

Obi has featured for Serie A sides; Inter Milan and Parma in the past.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.