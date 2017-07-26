Obisia: Klitschko Will Beat ‘Lucky’ Joshua In World Title Rematch

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Nigerian boxer and boxing coach Obisia Nwakpa has sensationally tipped Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko to defeat Nigeria-born Anthony Joshua in the proposed International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight title rematch tentatively scheduled for November 11 in Las Vegas, United States of America, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Joshua, 27, knocked out the 41-year-old former champion in the unification fight on April 29 in London and Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn disclosed on Tuesday that the much anticipated rematch could be staged at the 20,000 capacity T-Mobile Arena.

"The fight has been taken to a neutral venue because Joshua is a Briton (Nigerian) while Klitschko is from Ukraine so now there won't be talk of home advantage," Obisia, the former Commonwealth lightweight champion and world title contender, and later national boxing coach, told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"It's now that we will know who's the better fighter. Klitschko has more experience and is more tactical while Joshua has more strength and power.

"It can go either way in November but I respect fighters who are very tactical so if you put me on the spot and ask my prediction right now, I will go for Klitschko to defeat Joshua.

"You might say that Joshua has the upper hand because he must have gained more encouragement from the first fight but this time around, it won't be easy for him.

"Klitschko was leading in April before Joshua rallied back and luckily won by knockout. We know knockouts are always a thing of luck."

Obisia was accused of frustrating Joshua's efforts to fight for Nigeria at the 2008 Olympics when the 62-year-old was a national coach, but he denied the accusations.

Joshua went on to represent Great Britain at the London Olympics in 2012 where he won gold.

