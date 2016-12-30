Obisia Nwakpa: Nigerian Boxing Big Disaster In 2016

By James Agberebi:

Former boxing champion Obisia Nwakpa has described Nigerian boxing in 2016 as a disaster, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Reviewing how boxing fared this year, Nwakpa told Completesportsnigeria.com that the only way to revive boxing in Nigeria is through reforms.

"Everybody knows that Nigeria did not achieve anything in boxing in 2016. As far as I am concerned 2016 is a disastrous year for Nigerian boxing," Nwakpa, who won the African and Commonwealth titles and fought for the world title at lightweight and light welterweight in his active days in the 1980s and 1990s, told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"Look at the Olympics in Rio, it was just as if the boxer (Efe Ajagba) sponsored himself. It was clear to everyone that he had no backing from his country.

"So for me, there is nothing functioning as far as boxing is concerned in Nigeria. Amateur boxing is zero. Our so called boxing officials and administrators are not carrying out their functions as expected."

Nwakpa, 62, who also coached Nigerian boxers, added: "So with what we've experienced this year, I am giving boxing even one per cent, it has been a disastrous year. And the only way to save boxing in this country is through reforms.

"We must start to reform the sport or else we will continue to give the same complaint and nothing will change."

