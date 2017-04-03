Odemwingie Joins Indonesian Club Madura United

By Johnny Edward:

Indonesian first division club Madura United FC have officially announced the signing of Nigerian forward Osaze Odemwingie as a marquee player for the 2017 League 1 season, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The details of the deal were however not disclosed.

In an unveiling ceremony in Jakarta on Monday, the President of the club Achsanul Qosasi and the club manager Haruna Sumitro presented the former Nigerian international to the club fans ahead of their league opener.

The 35-year-old previously featured for Cardiff City, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion FC was quoted on an Indonesian website beritajatim.com saying: “Taretan, see you in Madura.”

The club also confirmed the arrival of the former Nigerian international via their Twitter handle @MaduraUnitedFC, writing “Welcome Peter Osaze Odemwingie!” and posting a photograph of a club shirt with Odemwingie’s name on it.