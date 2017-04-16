Odemwingie Scores Debut Goal In Madura United Win

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian striker Osaze Odemwingie scored on his debut for his Indonesian top flight club Madura United who beat Bali United Pusam 2-0 in their first league game of the new season on Sunday morning, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Odemwingie, who started from the bench, scored in the 74th minute to seal the win for Madura United.

Bayu Sanggiawan had given Madura the lead in the 32nd minute.

The win takes Madura temporarily to the top of the league table.

Odemwingie joined Madura United from England lower division club Rotherham United as a free agent on 3 April.

During his time in the England, Odemwingie played for West Brom, Stoke, Cardiff and Bristol City (loan).

He also played for Lille in French Ligue 1, La Louviere in the Belgian first division and in the Russian top flight with Lokomotiv Moscow.

