Odemwingie Thrilled By Fantastic Madura Fans Support

Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie, has expressed his delight following the support he got from fans of his Indonesian top flight club, Madura United, on his debut in their 2-0 home win against Bali United Pusam on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Following his introduction in the second half, Odemwingie's name was sang throughout by Madura United fans with the former Premier League star rewarding them with a 74th minute goal from the penalty spot.

Bayu Sanggiawan had given Madura United the lead in the 32nd minute.

Reacting to the love shown to him by the fans, Odemwingie admitted that it was a fantastic and emotional atmosphere for him.

"…the atmosphere here is incredible," Odemwingie told jawapos.com.

"It's fantastic. I was very emotional to see it. It was great to hear them singing and calling my name.

"In England, they do sing aloud. But they do not use musical instruments like here. And here the fans also sing longer."

