Odey: It Feels Great Being The Scorer Of 1st Hat Trick Of The Season 

By Adeboye Amosu:

MFM FC forward, Stephen Odey, is delighted to have scored the first hat trick in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The talented striker was in fantastic form for the Olukoya Boys who thrashed Lobi Stars 4-0 at 'Soccer Temple', Agege Stadium on Sunday in a matchday-3 tie.

"It's great to be the first player to score three goals in the NPFL this season," Odey told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"I must thank my teammates for making it possible for me to achieve the feat. We did everything together on the field and it couldn't have been possible without them.

" I look forward to scoring more goals this season, and hopefully, we will keep doing well in all our games."

The Lagos-based side who barely managed to escape relegation last season now sit in fourth position in the table and will travel to Ibadan where they will be guests of Shooting Stars Sports Club a matchday-4 clash on Wednesday.

They will be keen to avoid the disappointments of their 4-0 bashing in the hands of FC Ifeanyiubah in their last away fixture, and Odey is adamant that MFM FC can turn the table against the Oluyole Warlords who beat them 3-0 at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba last season.

"The game against 3SC will no doubt be a tough one, but it is winnable," he added.

"The most important thing is for us to avoid the mistakes we made against Ifeanyiubah in our last game.

" We must also up our game and do better than we did against Lobi."

