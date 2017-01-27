 Oduamadi To Join Israel’s Petah Tikva In Seventh Loan Deal

By Johnny Edward:

AC Milan's Nigerian winger Nnamdi Oduamadi will join Israeli club Maccabi Petah Tikva FC on a six-month loan deal, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Oduamadi has agreed personal terms with the third-placed team in the Israeli top flight and will join them in the coming days barring any last minute hitches.

If the deal is concluded, it will be his seventh loan spell away from AC Milan.

The 25-year-old departs the Milanelo just as M'Baye Niang who joined English Premiership side Watford on Thursday following the impending arrival of Genoa’s Lucas Ocampos.

Gerard Deulofeu also arrived at AC Milan on loan from English club Everton.

“Still waiting for some confirmation from Milan but the deal should be confirmed soon,” Oduamadi told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Oduamadi spent the whole of last season at Finnish club HJK Helsinki where he made 34 appearances, scoring seven goals providing six assists.

The Nigeria international has had loan spells at Varese, US Latina, Brescia, Crotone and Torino.