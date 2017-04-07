Ogba Heads 18-Man Asaba 2018 Athletics Championship LOC; Ogunkoya, Alli Are Members

Determined to organize a successful championship, a 17- member Local Organizing Committee (LOC) to midwife the 2018 African Senior Athletics Championships slated for Asaba, Delta State was constituted on Thursday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com

According to a release made available to Completesportsnigeria.com, the President of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Solomon Ogba, heads the LOC while Tony Okowa, the Executive Chairman Delta State Sports Commission is the Executive Vice Chairman.

Two time African champion in long jump who set an African record in the 1989 edition of the African Senior Athletics Championships in Lagos, Yussuf Alli is also a member of the committee.

The company that ordered the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Nilayo Sports Management Limited is saddled with the responsibility of marketing the championship. The company Managing Director, Bukola Olopade, is a member of the LOC.

African record holder in women 400m, Falilat Ogunkoya, Hauwa Akinyemi, a Director in the Ministry of Sports, Omatseye Nesiama, Chris Anazia, Victor Onogagamue, Uboh Queen, Porbeni Seigha and Olumide Bamiduro are also on the list.

Others include Olukayode Thomas, Nneka Anibeze, Director of CAA High Performance Center in University of Port Harcourt Ken Anugweje, Clem Ofuani also made the 17 man list which has Amaechi Akawo, AFN Secretary General, as secretary.

Meanwhile, the President of AFN Solomon Ogba has been appointed as CAA Scrutineer for the IAAF Congress holding in London, England on August 2, 2017.

In a letter signed by Lamine Faty, CAA Secretary General, Ogba was congratulated on his new appointment and urged to show the commitment, passion, and zeal he has shown in previous appointments.

