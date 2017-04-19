Ogu: Hapoel Be’er Sheva Won’t Blow Israeli League Title Chance

By Johnny Edward:

Hapoel Be'er Sheva midfielder John Ogu believes that the Camels can win the Israeli top flight title again this season and wants his side to maintain their winning streak till the end of the season, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva, who won won the title last season, are on an eight-game winning streak and with six games left to play in the campaign, Ogu is confident the Bachar Barak side will maintain their six-point gap over second-placed Maccabi Tel Aviv.

They currently lead the log with 71 points from 30 matches.

“We’re in a very good spot now. We think we can win the League title and we want to maintain our advantage over Maccabi," Super Eagles midfielder Ogu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“We have great ability, some of the things we could do on the pitch are awesome and I hope we will win the title again."

Ogu has made 26 appearances for Hapoel Be'er Sheva this season but he is yet to score.

