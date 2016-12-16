Ogu: I’ll Give My Best For Nigeria’s Russia 2018 Ticket

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu has promised to give his best to Nigeria when the the Super Eagle resume the fight for the 2018 FIFA World Cup ticket in August 2017, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Speaking via his Facebook live chat on Friday from his base in Israel, the Nigeria international insisted that nothing will stop the Super Eagles from qualifying for the 2018 mundial.

"We are hoping for the best next year, and we are all looking forward to qualifying, we have started well and hoping to complete the job next year," Ogu stated.

"For me, I am ready to give my best to make sure we qualify for the World Cup, I am a Nigerian, I want the best for my country.

The Hapoel Be'er Sheva striker also thanked his fans for his success so far, and admitted that the fans have continued to be his inspiration.

"The fans have been very fantastic, they are the main MVP because they are always there to cheer me up. I say kudos to you all, may God bless you guys.

"Cameroon are one of the respected teams in Africa and when we are playing a team like that, we really need to go out with everything in us to make sure we beat them. If we can win that match, it means we are close to the World Cup. We are all ready to give our best.

Nigeria top Group B of the African qualifiers for Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup with 6 points after beating Zambia in Ndola and Algeria in Uyo.

