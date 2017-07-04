Ogu: I Wasn’t Drunk, But Police Suspended My Driving Licence For Taking Alcohol 

By Johnny Edward:
Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder John Ogu says he has put behind him the unfortunate incident he had with the Israeli Police who stopped him on suspicion of drunk driving, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.
Israeli daily www.one.co.il had reported that the 28 year old Nigerian midfielder was arrested for drunk driving.
But in a chat with Completesportsnigeria.com shortly before his club's training session on Tuesday, Ogu told revealed that he was not arrested after being breathalysed by the police, but his driver’s license has since been suspended for 30 days.
Ogu told Completesportsnigeria.com; " I was five minutes away from my home when the police stopped me and friends on our way home from a party."
"I drank at the party but I wasn't drunk,"
"But to them they felt otherwise after the tests."
"So they (the police) stopped me and from the tests it revealed that I had alcohol in me when I was driving. So I was stopped from driving for 30 days.
"I was never arrested."
The 28 year old also issued an apology promising never to flaunt the rules again.
"I have put that behind me now, and I'm in training, ready to give my best to the team to ensure we do well against Honved Budapest in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League next week.With 1xBet you get High Odds, Fast Payouts, Wide Selection of Sports Events, Online Streaming and Huge Bonuses... sign up now.
Download awesome games on your mobile phone today..
Attention: 3 Friuts you Neglect but Will Help You Fight Against Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Blokos. Take Action Here Uncover how I make $400 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.
One Comments
Fringe players that can add value to the Super eaglesYour reccommendations are spot on, on the needed players for the Eagles as one begins to wonder why the new coach has closed his eyes on Oboboana, Azubuike Okechukwu, Ideye, Anichebe and Mohammed. Names that have been missing consistently of recent are that of Gbolahan Salami, Efe Ambrose and Aaron Samuel. We do know that the coach can certainly not invite all the players at the same time, but the physical nature of African football demands that physically strong and well-built players in the mould of these players are what the country needs to prosecute African qualifiers. With all due respect to the oyinbo styled & ajebutter players used against S/africa, so many of them (ajebutter) need to be rested for the remaining qualifying games, otherwise, Nigeria should be ready to bid the Nations' cup & World cup bye. These consistently omitted players have not be found wanting in all the games they have played for the country, and their replacements have not fared better than them, so one is surprised at their exclusion. I hope it is not a case of interference again in our football. Imagine pairing Anichebe with Gbolahan in the attack. Ambrose has not failed in the national colours and for all the players that have been tried in his position, no one among them has been that commanding like him. Let no one be deceived, there are certain players that carry some aura to the team that bode well for it. Two exceptional players in this category are Sunday Mba and Michael Babatunde. The fluidity in the midfield of eagles disappeared with the disappearance of Mba. Keshi seemed to find a solution to this dilemna, the absence of Sunday Mba posed when he threw Babatunde into the fray in the World cup proper. The super eagles' games were beautiful until he got injured against Argentina in the World cup. We should not be in a hurry to dispense with the services of these guys as they are all battle tested and ready. Let these up coming players wait and learn the robes first before being thrown into battles with lions and hyenas (as that are what African football battles are). No one is advocating for unfit players, but all players mentioned are all fit and even fitter than those being invited and on this i stand to be corrected. The new craze for Nigerian players plying their trade in foreign leagues to populate the super eagles is certainly not the way to go as i consider the approach a lazy man's way of searching for players as there are far many better players in our league than these guys being touted if we are ready to comb the nooks and crannies of Nigeria. The super eagles set of 1994 that became world beaters had their members unearthened from our leagues with hardwork. This is an eye opener.