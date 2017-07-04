Ogu: I Wasn’t Drunk, But Police Suspended My Driving Licence For Taking Alcohol 

By Johnny Edward:

Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder John Ogu says he has put behind him the unfortunate incident he had with the Israeli Police who stopped him on suspicion of drunk driving, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Israeli daily www.one.co.il had reported that the 28 year old Nigerian midfielder was arrested for drunk driving.

But in a chat with Completesportsnigeria.com shortly before his club's training session on Tuesday, Ogu told revealed that he was not arrested after being breathalysed by the police, but his driver’s license has since been suspended for 30 days.

Ogu told Completesportsnigeria.com; " I was five minutes away from my home when the police stopped me and friends on our way home from a party."

"I drank at the party but I wasn't drunk,"

"But to them they felt otherwise after the tests."

"So they (the police) stopped me and from the tests it revealed that I had alcohol in me when I was driving. So I was stopped from driving for 30 days.

"I was never arrested."

The 28 year old also issued an apology promising never to flaunt the rules again.

"I have put that behind me now, and I'm in training, ready to give my best to the team to ensure we do well against Honved Budapest in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League next week.

