Ogunbote: Enyimba’s Target Is To Reclaim NPFL Title

By Adeboye Amosu:

Enyimba head coach Gbenga Ogunbote has backed his club to make a big impact in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League season, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Peoples Elephant put up an abysmal display in the NPFL last season surrendering their title to Enugu Rangers and finishing ninth in the table.

Key stars like Chinedu Udoji, Olufemi Thomas, Emmanuel Anyanwu, Nzube Anaezamba, Daniel Etor and host of others have also left the club.

Former Shooting Stars boss Ogunbote however believes his side will overcome the challenges and post a respectable outing next season.

“We are preparing real hard for the new season and I can confidently say my team is battle ready for the new season,” the former Sunshine Stars coach told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“What happened last season is behind us and we want to prove our quality to everyone.

“I believe in this team and new players. Our target is to reclaim the title and we will give it our best.”

