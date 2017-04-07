Ogunbote: NPFL Title Race Still Wide Open

By James Agberebi:

Enyimba coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, says the Nigeria Professional Football League title race is still wide open, that nothing has been decided concerning the Winner and other top position finishers, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Plateau United are currently top in the league table on 31 points and are closely followed by El-Kanemi who are on 30 points, while MFM FC are third on 30 points also.

Enyimba presently occupy sixth position on 25 points, and are just six points adrift of leaders Plateau United.

Speaking ahead of Enyimba's matchday 18 away clash witj Katsina United on Sunday, Ogunbote stated that each of the 20 teams competing in the league this season have a chance of emerging champion.

"We still have about 21 games to determine who wins the league. It's still a long way," Ogunbote told Completesportsnigeria. com.

"Nobody would say he has won the league. Even in England, despite the fact that the remaining games are not much, Chelsea who are ahead cannot say they've won the league.

"It is still open, any team among the 20 in the NPFL can become the champion.

"We are working towards our target, and we hope that our target will be met," Ogunbote said.

Commenting on the Enyimba's away tie against Katsina United, Ogunbote called for a fair and open game.

"It's like any other game that we always want to win. We've trained and we are on our way to go and play the match.

"We hope and pray that we have a level playing ground. Just like I said before we played Rangers."