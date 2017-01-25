Okagbare To Get Beijing 2008 Silver After Lebedeva’s Positive Test

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria's track queen Blessing Okagbare is set to be awarded the silver medal in the women's long jump event of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games after Russia's Tatyana Lebedeva tested positive to drug test.

This was confirmed by the International Olympic Committee on their official website on Wednesday following an intelligence-gathering process that started in August 2015 to curb drug cheats.

Lebedeva (who also won silver in the women's triple jump event in Beijing Olympics) alongside Jamaica's Nesta Carter (gold medal winner in the men's 4×100 metres relay) were both stripped of their respective medals.

According to the IOC, Lebedeva was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation pursuant to the IOC Anti-Doping Rules applicable to the Games of the XXIX Olympiad in Beijing in 2008.

The IOC has also requested the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to modify the results of the above-mentioned events accordingly and to consider any further action within its own competence.

Okagbare will now get the silver medal, Jamaica's Chelsea Hammond move up from fourth position to third, while Brazil's Maurren Maggi of Brazil keeps are gold medal.

And following Okagbare's upgrade, Team Nigeria's medal haul at the 2008 Olympics is three silver ( U-23 Eagles, women's 4×100 metres relay team, women's long jump) and one bronze medals (taekwondo, Chika Chukwumerije).

