Okaka: Success Has Talent To Reach Top Level 

Italian forward, Stefano Okaka, believes his Watford teammate, Isaac Success, can reach a 'high level' if he keeps working hard.

Success was handed his first start since October in Watford's 4-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday playing for 90 minutes.

In a chat with Hertfordshire Mercury, Okaka said: "Success is a talented player. He's young, and not playing every day – coming into this type of game (against Spurs) is not easy.

"He needs to work, but he can carry on at this level and can go up to a very high level too."

Watford boss Walter Mazzarri had on Saturday in his post-match press conference expressed delight with Success' performance against Spurs but urged him to do 'much better' in some situations.

"He still needs to grow, but he did well," Mazzarri said.

"He's a very young player and he still doesn't have 90 minutes in his legs. He can do much better in some situations with the ball because he can damage other teams.

"Of course he needs more continuity to play better, game by game, but I put him in the side because of injuries, not for technical decisions."