Olarenwaju’s Agent To Listen To Offers From Lokomotiv,  CSKA, Netanya

By David Meshioye:

Barring any last minute hitches, Kayode Olarenwaju's agent, Frants Hertsogis, is expected in Moscow in the coming weeks to commence negotiations with top Russian Premier League sides, FC Lokomotiv Moscow and CSKA Moscow, over a possible move for his client,Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

SportsexpressRussia reported on Sunday that three clubs are currently showing interest to sign on the Austrian Tipigo Bundesliga top scorer, with Lokomotiv and CSKA Moscow leading the chase for the 24-year old Nigerian.

Hertsogis had promptly denied reports that a deal with Spartak Moscow was on the table for the Austria Wien forward, but recent invitations for a closed door discussion with the Moscow clubs’ chieftains further gave credence to the fact that his client may be heading to the Russian league next season.

Another top club seeking to sign Kayode is Israeli top side Maccabi Netanya, and it is believed Hertsogis may also weigh that option, pending the outcome of his discussions with FC Lokomotiv Moscow and CSKA Moscow.

Kayode finished 2016-17 season as Austrian Tipigo Bundesliga top scorer.

He scored 17 goals in 33 league games for the Violets, making it a total of 24 goals in all competitions in the concluded season.

The Generali Arena outfit finished second on the league table behind RedBull Salzburg with 63 points and will play in the Europa League next season.

