Oliseh Delighted To Achieve Relegation Escape Objective With Fortuna Sittard

By Johnny Edward:

Fortuna Sittard's Nigerian coach, Sunday Oliseh, has hinted that his team's objective of avoiding relegation in the the Dutch second division league has been achieved after their 4-1 win over Helmond Sport on Friday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Goals from Djibril Dianessy, Finn Stokkers, Christopher Braun and Emrah Bassan for Fortuna Sittard ensured Giovanni Hiwat's strike for Helmond Sport accounted for nothing in the encounter.

The win sees Fortuna Sittard move to the 15th position, 24 points above relegation zone with five games left to play.

And Oliseh who was delighted to have recorded his sixth win (five draws and three defeats) in 14 games in charge of the team believes it's time to celebrate with the club fans.

"Delighted at our 4-1 victory @FortunaSittard vs playoffs destined Helmond! Objectives achieved in style & it's time 2 celebrate with d fans!" Oliseh tweeted on Saturday.