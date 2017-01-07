Oliseh Keen To Sign New Keeper For Fortuna Sittard

By Johnny Edward:

Second-tier Dutch club Fortuna Sittard's Nigerian manager, Sunday Oliseh, is hoping to bring in a goalkeeper and a forward into his squad before the January transfer window closes, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Oliseh brought in his first January signing Emrah Bassan joined on a six months loan deal from Turkish club Galatasaray early this week but wants stiff competition for his goalkeeper Leon Wielen, who has kept only two clean sheets this term in 18 games.

Fortuna Sittard have conceded 39 goals in 19 league games this season and the former Ajax and Juventus star is keen to plug that hole.

"The cancelled test game against EUTC FC would have given us a true picture of where we are but the snow conditions have made the pitch not good enough for football," Oliseh told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"But we hope to bring in a striker and a goalkeeper to help the team improve well."

Sittard will take on relegation battlers Achilles '29 next Friday and the former Nigerian coach is confident .

Fortuna Sittard are currently placed 18th with 15 points from 19 league games this season.

