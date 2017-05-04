Oliseh: There Is Only One Yekini Of Nigerian Football 

By Johnny Edward:

Fortuna Sittard coach Sunday Oliseh says it will be difficult for Nigeria to discover another talent like the Late Super Eagles striker Rashidi Yekini who died on May 4, 2012, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

An emotional Oliseh paid tribute to the late Yekini on Thursday as Nigeria and the football world marked the fifth year remembrance of the former Super Eagles striker's death.

The former Nigeria captain and coach reckoned he actually got the famous nickname "The Pass Master" due to the clinical styles with which Yekini converted such assists into goals.

"The Late Yekini was everything a team needed in attack," Oliseh told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"He virtually made us look great with the way he scored goals and at that time people started recognising players who made assists.

"As a team, we all knew if he was through on goal the chances of him scoring was as high as 90%. He was that good,"

"The way he clinically finished off passes from me and the others was always awesome.

"Yekini will never be forgotten, never. And it will be very difficult to find another striker just like him. He was a blessing to our generation."

Yekini is still Nigeria's top scorer in history with 36 goals.

He featured in two senior FIFA World Cups and won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994 with the Super Eagles. He was voted African Player of the Year in 1993.

