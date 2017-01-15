Oliseh Pleased With Fortuna Sittard’s First Away Win Of Season

By Johnny Edward:

Fortuna Sittard manager Sunday Oliseh is pleased with his side's first win under his reign, incidentally their first away win in the current season, in the Dutch second tier division, reports Completesportsnigeria.com

Gavin Vlijter grabbed the winner in the 58th minute for Oliseh's team. The win saw Fortuna Sittard climb one spot in the Jupiler League log to 17th , with 18 points from 20 games.

Oliseh in His Sunday's tweet praised his players for their grit during the game and also thanked the Fortuna Sittard management for their effort.

"I am so delighted for my players,the fans and most especially the management of club, Fortuna.To God be the praise though," Oliseh tweeted via his Twitter handle on Sunday.

He also told Completesportsnigeria.com that his side will approach each game as it comes.

"It was a great feeling. The next game is against Telstar and we will take it one match at a time," he stated.

"We started training on Saturday after the win and on Monday we start to focus on the next game."

According to the club's website, Fortuna Sittard will have a test game behind closed doors on Tuesday on January 17th at the Sportpark Marsana in Meerssen.

Fortuna Sittard will host 15th placed Telstar in their next League fixture on the 20th of January at the Fortuna Sittard Stadium.

