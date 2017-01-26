Oliseh Rings Changes As Fortuna Sittard Go For Broke Against Almere City

By Nnamdi Ezekute:

Fortuna Sittard manager, Sunday Oliseh, has ringed changes at the Dutch Jupiler League side, and he admits he has a team which will be play together for the first time in a competitive game when they clash with home side, Almere City at Yanmar Stadium Almere on Friday – the Nigerian's third league game in charge, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Completesportsnigeria.com unde rstands that Fortuna Sittard have signed some new players since Oliseh led the side to win his debut league match 1-0 at Achilles on January 13.

Oliseh is starting to hone a fresh team with the new signings after playing 1-1 at home with Telstar last week Friday. He is set to unleash a relatively unknown starting eleven on Almere City, looking to bag another good result on the road as he continues in his quest to lead Fortuna out of itheir current relegation trough.

Fortuna Sittard are 16th, fifth from the bottom, in the 20 team Dutch Jupiler League table, while their Friday's hosts, Almere City, are seventh from the top, with a game in hand.

"Of course, we go for a good result though it's the first time that the players will play with each other in a competition, it is tough to see how that turns out," Oliseh tells Fortuna Sittard website before their departure to Almere.

Oliseh's new look Fortuna team is boosted by Turkish midfielder Emrah Bassan, a loanee from Galatasaray, after his work permit was procured earlier in the week.

Oliseh confirms that Bassan's availability comes at the right time when the club's regular, Jordie Briels, is out injured.

"Yes, Emrah Bassan will start," Oliseh declares .

"Against Telstar, Jordie got a knock on his foot. He tried to train on Tuesday, but it wasn't easy."

Oliseh sanctioned the departure of four players who tabled a transfer request following the arrival of new players, ostensibly to be in new clubs where more playing time for them will be guaranteed.

According to the club's website, the players include Souhail Belkassem, Stijn Cologne, Giel Piereij and Benjamin Bahtiri.

