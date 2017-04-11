Oliseh Sad As Dutch FA Deduct Six Points From Fortuna Sittard

By James Agberebi:

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has been left unhappy after his second division club Fortuna Sittard were punished with a six-point deduction by the Dutch Football Association for financial irregularities from 2016, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Oliseh confirmed the sad news on his Twitter handle Tuesday morning.

Fortuna Sittard, who were battling relegation prior to Oliseh's appointment, were on 38 points and 15th in the 20-club league.

With the six points deduction, they will now drop to 17th and will have 32 points and 17 points away from a play-offs spot.



"Sad news @fortunasittard the Dutch FA deducts us six points for financial irregularities from 2016! Hurts our silent playoff aspirations. Painful!" Oliseh wrote on Twitter.

"I feel for my players, staff, club and the fans who in the recent three months have finally started to walk with pride! God knows best!"

