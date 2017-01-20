Oliseh’s Fortuna Sittard Draw At Home With Telstar

By James Agberebi:

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh and his Dutch team Fortuna Sittard were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Telstar in the Dutch Jupiler League on Friday night.

It was Oliseh's first home game since taking over as coach of Fortuna Sittard.

Also, it was his second league game in charge of the lower division club. He made an impressive debut with an away win against Achilles in their previous league fixture.

A 90th minute goal by Ferry De Regt for Fortuna Sittard's, saved Oliseh from marking his first home game in the league with a loss.

Prior to De Regt's late equaliser, Toine van Huizen had given Telstar the lead on 32 minutes.

In the 42nd minute, Crescendo van Berkel was shown a straight red card.

