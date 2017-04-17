Oliseh’s Sittard Win As Nwakali Loses With MVV Maastricht 

By Johnny Edward:

Former Nigeria coach Sunday Oliseh's Fortuna Sittard defeated FC Oss 2-0 on Monday to move 15 points clear of the relegation spots of the Dutch second division, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

It was Fortuna Sittard's 12th win of the season.

First half goals from Djibril Dianessy and Gavin Vlijter sealed a comfortable win for Oliseh's side who are now 17th in the table with three games to play.

Fortuna Sittard were docked six points for financial mismanagement in the Eerste Divisie and could see their professional licence revoked if their finances do not improve ahead of next season.

Also in the Dutch second division on Monday at the De Vijverberg Stadium, Kelechi Nwakali could not stop MVV Maastricht from suffering a 2-0 defeat away to De Graafschap. MVV Maastricht have not won in their last five games.

The former Nigeria U-17 skipper played for 84 minutes before being replaced by Dyon Gijzen. Nwakali, on loan from Arsenal, has made 27 games for Maastricht this season and scored twice.



Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria