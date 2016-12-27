Omeruo: I Can Play Any Position For Nigeria And My Club

By Johnny Edward:

Alanyaspor of Turkey defender, Kenneth Omeruo has revealed he is ready to play any position to keep his place at club and national team levels, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Omeruo who was one of the Super Eagles players who starred at the second edition of Asisat Oshoala invitational football Competition in Lagos at the Campos Mini Stadium, has been deployed at right-back for the Super Eagles, and only recently, he featured as a defensive midfielder for his Turkish side.

"As a football player you want to adapt to every position you are asked to play in. I have to listen to what the manager asks me to do in that position, and the way he wants me to do it," Omeruo told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"If I will remain in that role is left for the coach to decide.

"I believe thar playing more games in such roles I will get more experience. I'm really happy playing regularly for my team."

Omeruo also pleaded that the Super Eagles be supported in their quest to qualify for Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"We all can achieve great things in 2017 and believe with supports from everyone we will make it to Russia."

Omeruo has played 11 of Alanyaspor's 14 games in the Turkish league this season.

