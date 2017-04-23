Onazi Relishes Trabzonspor Win, Urges Team Improvement

By Johnny Edward:

Nigeria midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, believes that his Turkish League side, Trabzonspor can get better despite their 3-0 thumping of Antalyaspor in Saturday's league game, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The win saw Trabzonspor return to winning ways after their 4-3 loss at home to Besiktas last weekend.

And Onazi who featured for the entire duration of the game stated that it was a privilege for him to be part of the Trabzonspor squad.

Onazi wrote via his official Twitter handle: "It is a privilege to be among this great group, we are one big family. It can only get better. "Baba u too much."

The 24 year old midfielder has made 27 appearances and has scored twice so far this season for Trabzonspor who are in fifth position with 47 points from 28 games.

