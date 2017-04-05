Onigbinde: Rangers, Rivers United Must Be Prepared To Face Tough CAFCC Opponents

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Super Eagles coach, Adegboye Onigbinde, has warned Nigeria's representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs, Enugu Rangers and Rivers United that they will not find their opponents too easy to overcome, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The two clubs were defeated in the CAF Champions League round of 32 stage by Zamalek of Egypt and El-Merriekh of Sudan respectively thereby preventing the Nigerian sides from playing in the money-spinning group stages of the competition.

Rivers United will host Rayon Sports of Cameroon on Thursday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium Port Harcourt while Rangers welcome Zambian club, Zesco on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

"Every club in the Champions League and Confederation Cup are in it to win," Onigbinde opines while speaking with Completesportsnigeria.com.

"The optimism is that Rangers and Rivers United will be able to progress to the group stages of the Confederation Cup, but they must remain focused on the task ahead because upsets abound in such competitions. Both matches could be difficult.

"Definitely, it will be counter productive if the players allow financial issues or their league form at this time to affect them.

"I'm not in the technical departments of both sides, so it will be difficult for me to imagine how Rangers and Rivers will approach the matches, but what I expect is that there will be better performances and game management from the Nigerian teams.

"I want them to win as Nigerian teams, but the matches may not be easy as we thought," Onigbinde stresses.

