Onuachu Nets Brace As Midtjylland Edge AaB, Reach Danish Cup Semis

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian forward, Paul Onuachu, bagged a brace for Midtjylland who beat home side AaB 3-2 to qualify for the semi-finals of the Danish Cup on Wednesday evening, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Onuachu gave Midtjylland the lead in the 22nd minute before making it 2-0 in the 29th minute. It was his 13th goal in all competitions for Midtjylland this season.

Rasmus Wuertz reduced the deficit for AaB when he scored in the 33rd minute.

In the 52nd minute, Filip Novak restored Midtjylland's two-goal advantage.

But in the 77th minute, Kasper Risgaard scored to make it 3-2, but Midtjylland held on to advance into the last four.

Midtjylland have never won the Danish Cup but have finished as runners-up on four occasions (2003, 2005, 2010 and 2011).