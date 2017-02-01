Osimhen Eager For Bundesliga Action, Seeks Quick Return From Injury

By Adeboye Amosu:

Former Golden Eaglets striker Victor Osimhen has told Completesportsnigeria.com that he is recovering fast from his injury and is looking forward to making his official debut for German Bundesliga club Wolfsburg.

The 18-year-old who was recently presented as a player of Wolfsburg sustained an injury in training last week and has been ruled out for three weeks.

"I'm getting better by the day and can't wait to play my first official game for Wolfsburg," Osimhen stated in chat with Completesportsnigeria.com from his base in Germany.

"It's good that it is not an injury that will keep me out for a long time. The club have also done a good job by making sure I recover well from the injury.

"I can't wait to start playing again and most importantly play in my first Bundesliga game."

Osimhen came into limelight after scoring 10 goals for the Nigeria U-17 squad that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile in 2015.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria

Exposed!!! How I make 120,000 monthly on UBER without owning my own car.

Uncover how I make $400 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.