Osimhen Returns To Wolfsburg Training After Injury

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has returned to training with his German club Wolfsburg, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Osimhen who pulled out of the Super Eagles friendlies against Senegal and Burkina Faso last month on account of an injury posted a picture of himself running again after successfully undergoing a surgery in February.

"Back in running and training on the square. #comingbackstronger," he wrote via his Instagram page @victorosimhen

Osimhen, who was the top goal-scorer at the U-17 World Cup in Chile in 2015, joined Wolfsburg in a 3.5 million euro move in 2016. He officially joined the team this January but has struggled with an injury.

He is yet to feature for Wolfsburg in a competitive game since joining the club.

The 18-year-old also featured for the club's U-20 side and was called up to the Super Eagles squad for the first time in August last year.

