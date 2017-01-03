Owen: Iheanacho Lacks Confidence Under Guardiola 

By Johnny Edward:

Former Liverpool forward, Michael Owen, claims that Kelechi Iheanacho lacks confidence playing under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola this season reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Iheanacho's goal ratio dropped by two this season (19 games six goals) compared to his scoring feat as at this time in 2015/16 season in January (19 games eight goals), and Owen, now a football pundit on TV, thinks the Nigerian youngster has regressed under City new manager.

Owen believes that the Spanish trainer has failed to help the 20-year-old Nigerian forward build on his confidence from his performance under City’s previous manager, Manuel Pellegrini.

"Iheanacho isn’t the same player he was once. His confidence has taken a hit, and I think he plays with a lot of pressure as he is unsure what could happen next unlike when Pelligrini was in charge,” Owen said in his analysis on BT Sports.

"He is surrounded by players he knows have the trust of the manager unlike during Pellegrini's reign where he had the trust of the manager and knows it, he has regressed under Guardiola. He is under pressure."

Iheanacho scored four times in 14 matches for Manchester City in the league making three assists.

