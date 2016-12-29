Paul Onobi Linked With Monaco Move

By Adeboye Amosu:

Super Eagles midfielder Paul Onobi could be on his way to French club AS Monaco, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Onobi linked up with Finnish club Kuopion Pallouseura from Nigeria Professional Football League team Sunshine Stars early this year.

He is however set to sever ties with KUPs, with Monaco set to take him away from the modest side.

"Paul is set to leave KUPs with Monaco his likely destination," a reliable source close to the former Enyimba player informed Completesportsnigeria.com.

"Though there are other teams mostly from France who have expressed interest in him, Monaco look to be ahead of them.

"They have been monitoring him for a while now and things will get clearer when the transfer window reopens in January."

The midfielder was a member of Nigeria's home-based side that featured at the 2016 Africa Nations Championship early in the year in Rwanda.

His KUPs teammate, Gbolahan Salami, has also expressed interest in quitting the club during the winter transfer window.

