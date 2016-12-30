Pep Delighted With Aguero Return, Wary Of Anfield Atmosphere

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed delight that star striker Sergio Aguero will be returning to the squad after serving his four-man suspension.

Aguero was sent off in City's 3-1 home loss to Chelsea after a reckless tackle on David Luiz.

"Aguero is ready. Finally he came back and we are happy he is back," Guardiola said in Friday's press conference ahead of City's trip to Anfield on Saturday.

Guardiola gave the latest on the injury front concerning skipper Vincent Kompany, Leroy Sane and John Stones.

"John Stones is much, much better. Vincent and Leroy will not be able to play," Guardiola added.

Former Barcelona boss Guardiola tipped Liverpool as one of the favourites for the Premier League title.

"Liverpool are contenders, definitely. I was lucky enough to play against Jurgen Klopp, we know each other well," he added.

"We have to equal their intensity – Anfield will play a big role.

"Six teams are fighting for the title. It will be a good fight until the end of the season."

