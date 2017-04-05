Pinnick: Hiring Rohr, Opposing Hayatou In CAF Elections My Biggest Gambles

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja:

President of Nigeria Football Federation – NFF, Amaju Pinnick, has revealed that hiring a foreign coach for the Super Eagles and leading the fight to upstage Issa Hayatou as CAF president were two major gambles he has taken in his life as football administrator, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Pinnick told journalists in Abuja Tuesday that in the case of hiring a foreign coach, it was a gamble that would have backfired if the Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Tour had not justified the huge amount expended on him with excellent results.

"Hiring Gernot Rohr was a gamble we the NFF Executive Committee took to save our national team after local coaches failed to deliver. Rohr has given our football hope with his unbeaten run since he took charge, and it will be mission accomplished when we get a World Cup ticket," Pinnick told Completesportsnigeria.com .

"The other gamble we took was my spearheading the campaign to install a new leadership in CAF. It was a decision by a group who wanted a change from the old tradition of managing the game in Africa. I know the backlash could have been terrible if we had failed, but thank God we succeeded," Pinnick who also won a seat in CAF Executive Committee added.

He continued: "We are now in charge of affairs in CAF, and it can only rub off positively on Nigeria and Africa. Our loyalty to Ahmad Ahmad is 100 percent and by the end of the eight years, we would have taken African football to the next level."