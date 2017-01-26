Pogba Goal Sends United Into EFL Cup Final Despite Hull Defeat

Manchester United will face Southampton in the final of the EFL Cup after qualifying with a 3-2 aggregate win despite losing 2-1 to Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Thursday.

The final will be played on the 26th of February which will see the Manchester derby in the Premier League rescheduled.

It's Manchester United's ninth English Football League Cup final in their history.

Oumar Niasse tapped in David Meyler's cross from close range to secure a win for the Tigers on the night after Paul Pogba had levelled scores in the second half following Tom Huddlestone's opening goal.

The defeat was United's first away to the Tigers since 1974 having, won four and drawn one in five previous Premier League clashes there. The result also ended United's 17-match unbeaten streak.

Huddlestone scored the opener from the spot in the 34th minute, converting a penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner after Harry Maguire was fouled the penalty area.

Pogba restored parity with right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner in the 66th minute for his seventh goal of the season.

