Rampant Liverpool Maul Stoke, Take 2nd Spot

Liverpool sustained their title challenge this season by smashing Stoke City 4-1 at Anfield on Tuesday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The win Reds sees The Reds climb up to second position in the English Premiership Log and, now six points behind leaders Chelsea.

Jonathan Walters stunned the hosts with a glancing header from an Erik Pieters delivery parried over the line by Simon Mignolet in the 12th minute but the lead was cancelled out 13 minutes later by Adam Lallana who fired in from a tight angle.

Roberto Firmino then restored the lead for the hosts shortly before half-time drilling a low left-footed effort into the net.

An own goal from Giannelli Imbula Wanga made it 3-1 for the Reds in the 59th minute.

Substitute Daniel Sturridge scored his first Premier League goal of the season in the 70th minute – latching onto a blind back-pass from Ryan Shawcross to round Lee Grant and roll into an empty net.

Firmino could have made it 5-1 shortly afterwards when a short corner was eventually hoisted to the back post for Dejan Lovren to turn back inside, but the Brazilian could not adjust his body in time to divert the ball into the net.

Liverpool will host Manchester City in their next game on Saturday while Stoke City will be hoping to bounce back from their winless streak of four games when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea

