 Rangers Begin Final Preparation For New NPFL Season

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria Professional Football League champions Enugu Rangers have announced that they resumed, on Thursday the final part of their preparation ahead of the new league season, Compleyespprtsnigeria.com reports.

The new league season kicks off Sunday, 14 January, 2017.

Players and officials arrived in Enugu on Wednesday to begin the last part of their preparation for the defence of the league title.

Meanwhile, the reigning Nigerian league champions will host Abia Warriors in their first league game of the new season.

Their next game will be away to Nassarawa United before welcoming El-Kanemi Warriors in their third game.

On the continent, Rangers will square off against Algerian side JS Saoura in the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.

Last season, Rangers ended 32 years wait for the Nigerian League title.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.