Rangers Clash Vs Gombe United Shifted Over Late Arrival From Zambia

By James Agberebi:

Media officer of Enugu Rangers Forster Chime has revealed that the their Nigeria Professional Football League matchday 19 clash against Gombe United on Thursday was postponed due to the Flying Antelopes' late arrival from Zambia.

Rangers returned to Nigeria on Tuesday after losing 3-0 on Saturday to Zesco United in their CAF Confederation Cup second leg play-off to crash out 5-2 on aggregate.

"Our game against Gombe could not hold because we (Rangers) came back from Zambia late," Chime informed Completesportsnigeria. com.

"We came back on Tuesday so it wasn't possible for us to go for the game.

"We wrote to the LMC requesting for a postponement of the game, and our request was granted."

Chime however stated that a date for the game has not been decided yet by the LMC.

"For now we've not been communicated about the new date for the game," Chime disclosed.

Rangers won the NPFL title last season but are currently rock bottom in the table with 13 points and with games in hand.

