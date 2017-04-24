Rangers New Boy George Savours Sterling, Scoring Debut Vs Pillars

Enugu Rangers new forward, Ifeanyi George says he is thrilled with his debut goal and performance for the Nigerian champions in their rescheduled NPFL matchday-9 clash with Kano Pillars Sunday at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The seven-time champions hauled their biggest win of the season following - a 3-1 decimation of the Masu Gida side,with George winning the penalty kick that captain Chibuzor Madu expertly dispatched for the opening goal half a minute into the game.

The former Enyimba of Aba forward then grabbed his debut goal in the colours of the Flying Antelopes five minutes before the break to extend Rangers' lead to 3-0 after Chiamaka Madu had doubled the home team's lead in the seventh minute.

George, who was listed in the Rangers squad at the start of the season but was not cleared then, now will go on to express his joy for making a great start to his Rangers career with delightful performance and goal.

"I'm happy we won as a team. We found ourselves on the backfoot in the league, but hopefully, things will begin to look up for us," George told Completesportsnigeria.com during an exclusive interview.

"Yes, it feels good scoring on your debut for a big club like Rangers. Every player wants to be a part of it.

"I've waited for this moment and I give God the glory that it has come at last.

"Much work still remain to be done. As a team, we want to win every single game from now, and see what happens next.

"I want to assure our fans and supporters that Rangers will not disappoint.

Rangers currently occupy the last position in the league table, but have four games in hand; two away fixtures against Sunshine Stars and Gombe United. They will also host leaders, Plateau United and Wikki Tourists.

