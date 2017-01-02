Ranieri: I Haven’t Seen Ndidi, I Don’t Know Him

By Adeboye Amosu:

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has once again refused to confirm the arrival of Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi at the club, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The versatile Nigerian has reportedly had a medical at the club while the Foxes and Genk are said to have agreed a £15m transfer fee for the player.

But no official statement has been made on the transfer which is expected to be completed in the first few days of the January transfer window.

"I haven't seen Ndidi – I don't know who he is," Ranieri joked during his post-match interview following his team's 0-0 draw against Middleborough at the Riverside on Monday.

Ndidi, who once represented Nigeria at the U-20 level, is seen as long term replacement for Frenchman N'Golo Kante who left the English Premier League champions to link up with Chelsea at the start of the season.

The 20-year-old scored four goals in 62 appearance for Genk following his arrival in 2015.

