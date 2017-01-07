Ranieri Praises “Excellent” Musa, Ndidi After Leicester Beat Everton

By Johnny Edward:

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has praised Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi after the Nigerians starred in the 2-1 FA Cup win at Goodison Park on Saturday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Musa scored twice to take his goal tally to four in all competitions in 21 games for Leicester City, who came from a goal down to defeat Everton 2-1 to reach the FA Cup fourth round.

Ndidi, who joined Leicester only on Thursday, made an impressive debut.

The win was the first for Leicester this season and Ranieri was pleased with his side's reaction after conceding a 63rd minute goal through Romelu Lukaku.

"Musa was excellent. I've watched him recently and think he is starting to understand English football better," Ranieri said in his post-match conference.

"Very pleased. We made a good match against a big team we lost to at home. I loved our reaction to conceding a goal."

Super Eagles forward turned Andy Gray's cutback onto the post but was the quickest to react with a rebound to restore parity for the Foxes in the 66th minute before bagging his brace with a sublime finish into the corner in the 71st minute after he played a brilliant one-two with Danny Drinkwater on the edge of the box.

Ranieri was also delighted to see his £15m January acquisition Ndidi post an impressive performance despite training only twice with his new teammates prior to the game.

The Nigerian international played all 90 minutes on his debut at Goodison Park.

"Ndidi only trained two days with us, but he showed strong character and personality. A great performance," Ranieri added.

"I want to say thank you to our fans. A great number of them travelled here today and their support was fantastic."

