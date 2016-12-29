Ranieri Refuses To Confirm Ndidi’s Leicester Arrival 

By Adeboye Amosu:

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has refused to confirm the imminent arrival of Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi at the club, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The 20-year-old is expected to complete his move to the Foxes when the transfer window reopens in January.

Leicester City and Belgian Genk are said to have agreed a £15m fee for the versatile player and the English Premier League champions are said to have applied for a work permit on his behalf.

Ndidi played what should be his last game for Genk against Gent on Tuesday and is said to have confirmed his departure to the Belgium media after the fixture which his side won 2-0.

"I don't know," Rainiei stated when asked about Ndidi's impending signing during his pre-match media conference ahead of Leicester's clash against West Ham United.

"Let me see him, say good morning and welcome, and then I will tell you. It is not my matter. Wait . You will enjoy the next day."

