Real To face Atletico, As Juve Draw Monaco In UCL Semis

Champions Real Madrid have been drawn against city rivals Atletico Madrid in the semifinals of the 2016/2017 UEFA Champions League.

The draw was held on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.

The other semifinal will see Ligue 1 side AS Monaco take on Serie A champions Juventus.

Madrid will host Atletico in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu while Juventus will be guests to Monaco at the St. Louis Stadium.

The semifinals first legs will be played on the 2nd and 3rd of May with the second legs billed for 9th and 10th of May 2017.

Madrid defeated Atletico 5-3 on penalties at last year's at San Siro.

The last time Juventus met Monaco in the semifinals of the Champions League was in 1997/1998 season with Juventus winning 6-3 on aggregate.

