Real Madrid Get Bale Boost Ahead Of El Clasico

Real Madrid received a big boost as Wales forward Gareth Bale returned to training on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s EL Clasico tie with Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bale suffered a calf injury in Madrid’s 2-1 Champions League quarter-final first-leg win over Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on April 12.

Following the injury, Bale missed the 3-2 LaLiga win over Sporting Gijon last Saturday and the return fixture against Bayern on Tuesday of this week, in which Madrid triumphed 4-2 to progress to the semi-finals.

According to Football Espana, Bale completed a session with his teammates, which included drills with the ball and the use of the indoor facilities.

Meanwhile, Pepe and Raphael Varane will miss Sunday’s clash due to injury, while Barcelona will be without Neymar who is suspended.

A win on Sunday will see Madrid move six points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand over Barcelona.

