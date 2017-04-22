Red-Hot Onyekuru, Salami On Target; Onazi, Balogun Shine; Echiejile Benched

By Johnny Edward:

In-form Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru scored his 19th goal of the season in all competitions for Eupen who played out a 3-3 draw away to Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League play-offs on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The 19-year-old scored his side’s second goal in the 13th minute on the nervy encounter.

Super Eagles winger Victor Moses made his 18th FA Cup appearance as Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in Saturday’s semi-final clash at Wembley.

Isaac Success came on in the 62nd minute In Watford’s 2-0 Premier League defeat to Hull City. Success has gone 16 games without scoring a goal for the Hornets.

The Nigerian international has made 17 EPL appearances this term and has scored once.

In the Championship, Sone Aluko played for 77th minutes in Fulham’s 4-1 win away at Huddersfield Town as Fulham stayed in a Premier League play-off spot.

In Italy, former Flying Eagles winger Orji Okonkwo came on for the last 12 minutes in Bologna’s 3-2 loss to Atalanta.

In Finland, Gbolahan Salami was on target for Kuopion Palloseura who played out a 2-2 draw in the Veikkausliiga.

It was the Super Eagles striker’s third goal in four league appearances this term.

In Spain, Elderson Echiejile was an unused substitute in Sporting Gijon’s 2-2 LaLiga draw against Osasuna.

Echiejile has made five appearances in La Liga since joining the club in January.

In Turkey, Nigerian Bright Edomwonyi was sent off in Rizespor’s 3-3 draw at home to Istanbul Basaksehir on Saturday.

His compatriots Nosa Igiebor played for 65 minutes in the draw while Godfrey Oboabona was not listed for the encounter.

At the Bahcesehir Okullari Arena, Kenneth Omeruo made his 23rd appearance for Alanyaspor who lost 1-0 to Aminu Umar’s Osmalispor on Saturday.

Umar who made his 23rd appearance for his side has scored five times this season in the Turkish Super Lig.

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi played all 90 minutes in his 20th league appearance for Trabzonspor in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Antalyspor.

In Germany, Leon Balogun came on in the 58th minute as Mainz drew 2-2 away to Bayern Munich. Balogun was impressive against the champions’s prolific forward line.

It was his 20th Bundesliga appearance this term for Mainz.

