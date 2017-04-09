Redknapp: Conte Saved Fantastic Moses’ Football Career; Hails Alonso Too

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp believes Antonio Conte helped Victor Moses get his football career back on track.

Moses was a surprise selection under the Italian in the right wing-back role early on in the season, but he’s since impressed in the position after spending previous campaigns on loan at Stoke, West Ham and Liverpool.

Aside Moses, Redknapp has been hugely impressed also with fellow wing-back Marcos Alonso, who had endured a relatively underwhelming Premier League career prior to the 2016/17 season.

"He [Alonso] played here three or four years ago, he was at Bolton. He’s a lovely footballer, absolute quality, he has got a great left foot," Redknapp told BT Sport as a pundit during Chelsea's 3-1 win against Bournemouth on Saturday.

"His delivery is top class, he always looked very composed, he suits the system.

"Moses was going nowhere in his career, suddenly in this system he has blossomed, he has been fantastic."

Fellow pundit and former England and Chelsea boss Glenn Hoddle also echoed Redknapp's views about Moses and Alonso.

"Him (Alonso) and Moses, at the beginning of the season people weren’t too sure about the wing-backs, but they have proved themselves.

"Alonso has that lovely left foot balance. The number of times they change the play, he is out there all the time. The diagonal pass is always in play."